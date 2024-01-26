'Hii kazi itaendelea': Ruto speaks on housing levy amid court judgment
President William Ruto has hit out at the Judiciary over the housing levy ruling, vowing that the programme will continue despite the Court of Appeal’s verdict halting it.
The appellate court on Friday declined to extend an order allowing the government to continue collecting the housing levy, meaning that the state will be compelled to stop deducting money from salaried workers.
Speaking at Kangeta market, Igembe Central, on the second day of his Meru County tour, the President maintained that the programme would continue.