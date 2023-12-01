Government to set up more EPZ facilities in areas with raw materials

The Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry, Rebecca Miano has said the government is committed to establishing export processing zone (EPZ) in areas with the required raw materials to cut cost of doing business in the country.

Besides creating job opportunities, the CS, who has gazzetted three new zones, has said engagement with investors eying the Kenyan market is key in boosting industrialization opportunities as well as promoting value addition manufacturing.

Ms Miano said other than the gazettement of the three new zones, the government will invest in atleast Sh1billion to establish five new zones as announced in May.

"I am delighted that so far we have managed to secure land to utilize for three export zones. The zones are key in bridging the unemployment gap through direct and indirect job opportunities. Cutting investors' cost of doing business is also a key consideration in offering them sustainable profitable opportunities in ventures they invest in," Ms Miano said.

The CS further said the government is facilitating investors to make informed decisions of opportunities available within certain regions.

For instance the gazzetted Kagoni and Kabati zones in Kisumu and Muranga respectively are designed to deal with fish air bladder and fresh products available in the said areas.

Besides availability of fish from Lake Victoria, proximity to Lake Turkana and Lake Baringo have also been considered. The zone has been allocated Sh220million.

Availability of plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables in Muranga have also informed the establishment of avacado oil manufacturing company which is also on the pipeline after being gazzetted and allocated Sh250million. The zone will have atleast 370 workers to begin with.

Identification of potential market for the intended final products is another consideration the Ministry is factoring to woo potential investors.