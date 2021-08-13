Francis Atwoli elected chairman of Global Worker’s Awareness Fund

The long-serving Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu-K) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has been elected chairman of a global fund for three years.

On top of his roles in Cotu-K, Mr Atwoli was on Friday elected as the chairperson of the Global Worker’s Awareness Fund based in Sydney, Australia for his “selflessness” in serving the workforce over the years.

Cotu deputy Secretary General Benson Okwaro said on Friday that Atwoli was elected to the global fund’s during Friday’s virtual elections by delegates.

“During the elections, the delegates cited Mr Atwoli’s dedication and years of selfless service as a key attribute towards chairing and management of the fund,” Cotu-K said in a statement.

Global Workers Awareness Fund’s objective is to create awareness on social, economic, and political issues.

Born on June, 6, 1949, Mr Atwoli is a Kenyan trade unionist and is currently serving as the secretary general, a position he has held since 2001. He is also the longest serving member of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

His new position taps into his broad wealth of experience, and will go a long way in aiding champion rights of the workforce in African countries and other developing countries worldwide.