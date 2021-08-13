Francis Atwoli elected chairman of Global Worker’s Awareness Fund

Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli

Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli. 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Daniel Ogetta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The long-serving Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu-K) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has been elected chairman of a global fund for three years. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.