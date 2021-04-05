Former bank manager files Sh200million lawsuit for malicious prosecution

When Mr Peter Ndegwa was charged before a Nairobi court in 2017 with conspiracy to defraud EcoBank of Sh163 million, his life was shuttered.

In his own words, the arrest and arraignment was so humiliating. Three years later, he and his co-accused Roy Gatobu were acquitted by Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku.

Now, the former manager at EcoBank has turned the heat against the lender and Director of Public Prosecutions for bringing the charges he terms as a fabrication.

He has sued demanding more than Sh200 million for malicious prosecution and loss of earnings.

In a petition filed before the High Court, Mr Ndegwa says the lender, the DPP and the Inspector General of Police should be made to pay for the suffering he underwent and for loss of earnings.

He says the police failed to conduct proper investigations before arraigning them.

The two former managers at EcoBank were charged in 2017 with conspiracy to steal.

No evidence

The charges were that they committed the offence between March 26, 2015 and September 18, 2015 at the bank's headquarters in Nairobi.

Evidence before the trial magistrate was that the duo approved loans using fraudulent invoices to a company identified as Quicktele Ltd. The directors of the company allegedly fled the country after the money was wired into their accounts.

But after hearing evidence from six witnesses, Ms Mutuku acquitted the duo last December saying the prosecution failed to prove elements of the offence to the required standards.

The magistrate said there was no evidence that the two former managers met and conspired to steal from the lender. She acquitted them at no-case to answer stage.

Mr Ndegwa said in the court papers that he was falsely prosecuted and that the charges were motivated by malice.

"From the foregoing, the plaintiff avers that his prosecution was characterised by malice and bad faith by the defendants and was equally marred by misrepresentations," he says in the court papers.

Malicious prosecution

He wants to be paid Sh162 million for loss of earnings, Sh2 million each year for 17 years and costs he incurred for hiring a lawyer to defend him during the trial.

He is also demanding Sh50 million compensation for stress and mental anguish for the malicious prosecution.

He says they were harassed and humiliated when they were arrested by Banking Fraud Investigation Unit.

"1st defendant acted unreasonably and was actively and maliciously involved in investigating as well as supporting the prosecution against the plaintiff," he says in an affidavit.

Mr Ndegwa wants 70 percent of the compensation to be paid by the bank while the rest to be borne by the government.