Former bank manager files Sh200million lawsuit for malicious prosecution

Gavel


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Peter Ndegwa says the police failed to conduct proper investigations before arraigning them. 
  • Mr Ndegwa says the lender, the DPP and the Inspector General of Police should be made to pay for the suffering he underwent and for loss of earnings.

When Mr Peter Ndegwa was charged before a Nairobi court in 2017 with conspiracy to defraud EcoBank of Sh163 million, his life was shuttered.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19 update: 460 new cases reported

  2. MPs ask CS Mucheru to kick Mutemi out of Media Council board

  3. At least 18 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics

  4. Kampala mayor collapses during Archbishop Lwanga’s mass

  5. How Nigeria picks vice-chancellors is deeply flawed. But it can be fixed

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.