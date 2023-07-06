‘FOMO’ forces netizens to join Threads in droves

The Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) where the quest for validation ignites a fire within, propelling us to chase fleeting moments, regardless of the consequences!

There are specific dates and events that make Kenyans feel the urge to participate just to tell others they did.

For instance, the last weekend’s blankets and wines, having a lover for Valentines Day, and the Boys II Men concert among others.

In the event of a new application, Kenyans have not failed to seize the opportunity. Some stick for the long-haul others leave as soon as they get wind of the happenings.

The FOMO fever frenzy has made many succumb once again, entangling millions of our souls and leading many to surrender to the enigmatic embrace of Threads, even without comprehending its inner works.

A nation caught in the web of curiosity, where the hunger for connection collides with the fear of missing out, creating a fascinating question, 'How does this work?'

A cross-check by Nation.Africa showed that a number of Kenyans did not even know why they were there and what objective the social media platform would help them achieve.

Here are some of the comments;

"Wadau nimefika!! Form?" asked Amira.

"How does this thing work....alloo mko huku?" asked Eric Omondi.

"Hapa ni wapi nimeingia leo na sijui kutumia," said Jimal Rohosafi.

"Hoddiiii huku?" wrote Kate Actress.

"Ati huku form ni gani ata sishikanishi, nafeel kama mawaru za Nyandarua," wrote Nurse Judy.

"Sasa niko Threads pia...Wueh!" exclaimed Mwalimu Churchill.

"Weee I see here we were allowed to carry our verification badge from IG....very nice," said Mwende Macharia.

"New fear unlocked 'Uta thread," wrote Frankie Justgymit.

"Mnegkua mnachangamkia maisha vile mmechangamkia hii app aki (me and 100,000 others)," wrote Marya Okoth.

Threads, is an app built by the Instagram team for sharing text, and was announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

AFP reported that it went live on Apple and Android app stores in 100 countries at 2300 GMT.

"Let's do this. Welcome to Threads," he wrote in his first post on the new platform which will run with no ads for now.

Threads is the biggest challenger yet to Elon Musk - owned Twitter. The latter and Zuckerberg are known to be bitter rivals and have even offered to meet each other in a fighting cage to wrestle it out.

It offers a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations. You can join the app by simply using your Instagram account to log in.

Your Instagram username and verification will carry over with the option to customize your profile specifically for Threads.

The application is the biggest challenger yet to technology guru Elon Musk's owned Twitter.

Meta says that everyone who is under 16 (or under 18 in certain countries) will default to a private profile when they join Threads.

The app's users can choose to follow the same accounts you do on Instagram and find more people who care about the same things you do.

Posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length.