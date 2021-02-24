How one firm won Sh1.3bn Kemsa tender in a day

Shop 'N' Buy

Shop 'N' Buy director James Cheluley when he appeared before the Public Investments Committee yesterday at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi.

By Samwel Owino

What you need to know:

  • MPs to write to the company’s banks to confirm if there are other signatories to its accounts.
  • Shop ‘N’ Buy director denies having links with DP Ruto and Nairobi Senator Sakaja.

As lovers were celebrating Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2020, Mr James Cheluley was registering a company that would later win a Sh1.3 billion tender for the supply of Personal Protective Equipment to the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa).

