‘Fake’ Ruto assassination letter: DPP drops case against Dennis Itumbi

The Director of Public Prosecutions has withdrawn the case against ICT Chief Administrative Secretary Dennis Itumbi, citing lack of enough evidence to prosecute the case.

Itumbi was accused of faking a letter alleging a planned assassination plot against then Deputy President William Ruto.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi ruled on Friday that the case was unconstitutional.

"It is very unfortunate that I am acquitting the defendants at the end of the trial. However, the law allows me to acquit the accused if it is found that the section under which they were charged was unconstitutional. I will therefore acquit the two accused persons under Section 87 (b) of the Criminal Procedure Code," Magistrate Shitubi said.

Mr Itumbi was charged in 2019 alongside Samuel Gateri with publishing a false statement, contrary to Section 66(1) of the Penal Code.

They denied that on or before June 20, 2019, at an unknown place, they published a letter dated May 30 2018, with the intent to cause anxiety to the general public.

Mr Itumbi was accused of posting the letter in a WhatsApp group of the Tangatanga team allied to the then Deputy President Ruto.

He was separately charged with making a false document. He was accused of making a letter dated May 30, 2019, purporting it to be a genuine letter written by a Cabinet Secretary.