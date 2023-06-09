Ex-minister's son charged with Sh50m extortion, plotting to kill city businessman Chetan Gohil

A former assistant minister’s son has been charged with extortion and threatening to kill prominent city businessman Chetan Babu Gohil.

Mr Musaari Kahiga Syongoh, son of former assistant Trade minister Zaddock Syongoh, has been accused of looking for firearms to kill Mr Gohil, his former schoolmate at St Mary's Nairobi.

Prosecutor Abel Omariba and Gohil's lawyer Ken Odera told Senior Principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul that Mr Kahiga was in the process of acquiring an AK 47 rifle to kill Mr Gohil from whom he had extorted Sh50 million.

He is accused along with his personal assistant Alvin Nzomo Muthami of threatening to kill the businessman.

The court heard that Mr Kahiga extorted the money while serving as a senior NIS officer investigating serious crimes.

He was also charged with being in possession of five rolls of bhang worth Sh250 at Karen Police Station.

The prosecution opposed Mr Kahiga's release, saying that granting him bail would endanger Mr Gohil's life.

“Gohil's life is in danger. If the two suspects are released on bail before he testifies in court, he won't live to tell his side of the story. We urge the court to remand them in prison custody until Gohil testifies," Mr Omariba told the court.

He said the defendants were not a flight risk and that the allegations of threats were far-fetched.

He said bail was a constitutional right for suspects and could only be taken away in strict circumstances.

The lawyer told the court that the same allegations were made before Magistrate Bernard Ochoi when police sought to remand them for 14 days, a request that was rejected.

In a brief ruling, the magistrate said the charges were serious.

However, she ordered that a pre-trial report be submitted to the court before making a decision on bail.