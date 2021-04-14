Nairobi Women's Hospital
Doctor’s Sh1.3bn city office block purchase runs into trouble 

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Court papers indicate Dr Samuel Thenya Maina purchased 77 per cent of Adlife Plaza Ltd in June 2017.
  • Money would be paid in two lump sums of Sh442 million, before execution of agreement, and Sh940 million on the completion date. 

On June 19, 2017, Dr Samuel Thenya Maina, a founder of The Nairobi Women's Hospital, sealed a Sh1.3 billion deal to buy a property in Nairobi’s Kilimani. 

