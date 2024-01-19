Another win for Deepak Kamani, others as court throws out Sh7bn Anglo Leasing case

After two decades of battling a €40 million (Sh7.05 billion) Anglo Leasing-type scandal case, three former top government officials and two businessmen have been acquitted by the Anti-Corruption Court (ACC) for lack of evidence.

Milimani ACC chief Magistrate Felix Kombo acquitted former permanent secretaries (PSs) Dave Mwangi, Joseph Magari and Joseph Onyonka and businessmen Deepak Kamani and Rashmi Kamani, declaring that they were "innocent" and that they had been unfairly prosecuted.

All five had been charged with conspiracy to defraud the government through the multi-billion Anglo-Leasing contract known as the Modernisation of Police Security Equipment and Accessories.

“The charges were a culmination of over 10 years of investigations since the Anglo Leasing scandal came into the public limelight,” noted the magistrate.

The Kamanis, along with the late David Mwiraria, Mr Onyonka, Mr Mwangi and Mr Magari along with Sound Day Corporation and Apex Finance were charged with economic crimes.

Defraud Sh3.5 billion

The accused were charged with conspiring with others between October 30, 2003, and April 2004 in Nairobi to defraud Sh3.5 billion through a supplier credit agreement for the Police Security Equipment and Accessories Modernisation Project.

In acquitting all the accused, Mr Kombo said there was selective prosecution and failure to call key witnesses who were key players in the project to shed more light.

Mr Kombo noted that former Internal Affairs minister Chris Murungaru was not prosecuted despite playing a key role in initiating the security upgrade project.

He also noted that the police, who were the users of the equipment procured, were not involved.

“Having examined the evidence presented in court, I have come to the conclusion that the prosecution has failed to prove a case against the accused to warrant this court put the accused on their defence and therefore I acquit them for lack of evidence,” chief Mr Kombo ruled.