'Daktari Online Virtual Clinic' helps connect patients to doctors as Covid-19 takes its toll

Stethoscope

Daktari Online Virtual Clinic, the first doctor-only platform, makes it possible for patients to choose from a plethora of medics, whether male or female or by checking their profiles.

Photo credit: Courtesy
logo-150x150

By  Nasibo Kabale

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Daktari Online Virtual Clinic, the first doctor-only platform, makes it possible for patients to choose from a plethora of medics, whether male or female or by checking their profiles.

Picture this.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19 cases soar as 26 more succumb

  2. PRIME Shikuku's son barred from evicting stepmother

  3. PRIME Mwakenya leader who was defiant until death

  4. Blow to trade as Egypt shuts Suez Canal

  5. PRIME Ruto moves to consolidate his stronghold

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.