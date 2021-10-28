Covid-19: Kenya vaccinates 69,000 more as new cases rise by 80

Kenya has administered 69,370 new Covid-19 vaccinations, with total jabs given now standing at 5,153,667.

Of this number, 1,545,777 people are fully vaccinated while 3,608,290 are partially vaccinated against Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has announced.

In a statement to media houses on Thursday, the ministry noted that the uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 40.6 per cent, while the proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 5.7 per cent.

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also revealed that the Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

Meanwhile, 80 more people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 4,188 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 1.9 percent.

Of the new infections, 77 are Kenyans and three are foreigners, while 40 are males and 40 females. The youngest is a one-year-old child, while the oldest is 79 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 253,018 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,691,330.

Kericho county lead with the number of new infections per county with 19 cases followed by Nairobi 17, Bomet 8, Uasin Gishu 5, Embu 4, Nakuru 3, Busia 2, West Pokot 2, Kajiado 2, Kakamega 2, Kiambu 2, Siaya 2, Nandi 1, Narok 1, Nyandarua 1, Nyeri 1, Samburu 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, Turkana 1, Bungoma 1, Kisii 1, Makueni 1, Meru 1 and Mombasa 1.

According to CS Kagwe, 64 patients have recovered from the disease, with 51 from home-based care while 13 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stands at 246,569.

During the same time, four deaths were reported, one having occurred in the last 24 hours while the other three are late deaths reported after conducting record audits in the months of August, September and October 2021.

The cumulative deaths now stand at 5,270.