Covid-19: Kenya’s confirmed cases rise to 252,672

The Ministry of Health on Sunday announced 44 new Covid-19 infections in Kenya.

This has raised the number of confirmed cases to 252,672. In a statement on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that the cases were discovered after the analysis of 4,238 samples in the last 24 hours.

The number of tests carried out in Kenya so far is 2,673,705 while the positivity rate stands at 1.0 per cent.

All the new cases are Kenyans comprising 25 males and 19 females. The youngest is a one-year-old child, while the oldest is 84 years.

In terms of distribution per county Nyamira leads with 11, Nairobi 9, Isiolo 6, Nakuru 6, Uasin Gishu 3, Kakamega 2, Siaya 2, Tharaka-Nithi 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Kisii 1 and Meru 1.

Mr Kagwe announced that 247 patients have recovered from the disease, with 200 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme, while 47 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 246,274 of whom 198,948are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation programme, while 47,326 are from various health facilities countrywide. Two more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, all being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of September 2021.

This now pushes the cumulative deaths to 5,257. Mr Kagwe further said 496 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities in the country, while 1,365 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme. Twenty-seven patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 12 of whom are on ventilatory support and 15 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 164 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen, with 156 of them in the general wards. Eight patients are in the High Dependency Units.