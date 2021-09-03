Covid-19: Kenya reports 1,001 new cases, 11 deaths

Kenya has recorded 1,001 new Covid-19 infections from a sample size of 9,065 tested in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 11.0 per cent.

Of the cases, 988 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners comprising 504 males and 497 females. The youngest is a four-month-old baby while the oldest is 110 years.

Total confirmed positive cases in the country are 238,852 while cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,397,923.

Nairobi County leads with the number of new infections with 211 cases followed by Laikipia 107, Nakuru 58, Uasin Gishu 54, Kitui 53, Kiambu 49, Marsabit 44, Mombasa 35, Meru 33, Nyandarua 32, Nyeri 29, Bungoma 27, Murang’a 26, Baringo 21, Wajir 20, Turkana 19, Kericho 17, Machakos 16, Kajiado 15, Taita Taveta 13, Embu 12, Garissa 12, Isiolo 11, Kilifi 11, Tharaka Nithi 9, Busia 9, Kakamega 8, Kisii 8, Narok 7, Bomet 5, Makueni 5, Migori 4, Elgeyo Marakwet 4, Lamu 4, Kirinyaga 3, Tana River 2, Nandi 2, Trans Nzoia 2, West Pokot 2, Kisumu 1 and Siaya 1.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has said that 1,155 patients have recovered from the disease with 1,001 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme while 154 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 226,037 of whom 183,234 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation programme, while 42,803 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Mr Kagwe further announced that 11 deaths have been recorded, one of them in the last 24 hours while 10 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of August and September 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,757.

The Health CS also noted that 1,867 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 5,190 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme. Another 135 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 90 of whom are on ventilatory support and 43 on supplemental oxygen. Two patients are under observation.

Another 780 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 716 of them in general wards and 64 in High Dependency Units.

He also revealed that a total of 2,809,389 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 2,020,009 while second doses are 809,380.