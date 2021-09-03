Covid-19: Kenya reports 1,001 new cases, 11 deaths

Ronald Yegon, a nurse at Kapteldon Sub-County Hospital in Uasin Gishu County, administrators a Covid-19 jab on an employee of Rivatex East Africa Limited in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on August 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya has recorded 1,001 new Covid-19 infections from a sample size of 9,065 tested in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 11.0 per cent.

