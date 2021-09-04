Covid-19: Kenya records 840 new cases

Kenya has recorded 840 new Covid-19 infections from a sample size of 8,129 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now at 10.3 per cent. Of the new cases, 812 are Kenyans while

28 are foreigners comprising 438 females and 402 males. The youngest is a two-year-old child while the oldest is 100 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 239,692 and while cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,406,052.

Nairobi County had the highest new infections of Covid-19 per county with 252 cases followed by Nyeri 73, Nakuru 59, Murang’a 52, Kiambu 52, Uasin Gishu 46, Kajiado 41, Trans Nzoia 17, Nyandarua 17, Machakos 16, Nandi 16, Makueni 14, Kericho 12, Embu 12, Garissa 12, Laikipia 12, Marsabit 11, Busia11, Bomet 11, Bungoma 10, Kilifi 10, Mombasa 10, Kisii 8, Narok 7, Tana River 7, Kitui 6, Isiolo 6, Elgeyo Marakwet 5, Meru 5, Taita Taveta 5, Kisumu 4, Lamu 4, West Pokot 4, Mandera 3, Tharaka Nithi 3, Homa Bay 2, Kakamega 2, Turkana 2 and Siaya 1.

According to a statement to media houses on Saturday, 1,237 patients have recovered from the disease with 1,104 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme while 133 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 227, 274 of whom 184,338 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation programme, while 42,936 are from various health facilities.

During the same time, 21 deaths were reported, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in May, August and September 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,778.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that 1,863 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,937 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme. 147 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit 92 of whom are on ventilatory support and 46 on supplemental oxygen. Nine patients are under observation.

Another 767 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 700 of them in general wards and 67 in High Dependency Units.

Mr Kagwe further noted that 2,854,662 vaccines have been administered across the country as of Friday.