Covid-19: Kenya records 432 new cases, positivity rate of 11.4 pc

Kenya on Thursday recorded 432 new Covid-19 positive cases from a sample size of 3,800 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now 11.4 percent.

Total confirmed positive cases rose to 171,658, while cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,822,216.

Of the new infections, 424 are Kenyans, while eight are foreigners. Male patients were 229 while 203 were female. The youngest patient was a four-month-infant while the oldest is 91 years old.

The new cases are distributed in counties as follows; Kisumu 145, Nairobi 52, Siaya 34, Mombasa 26, Migori 21, Nakuru 19, Kilifi 18, Nyamira 14, Vihiga 11, Kitui 10, Uasin Gishu 10, Nandi 9, Turkana 7, Kericho 7, Baringo 6, Bungoma 6, Kajiado 5, Homa Bay 4, Kiambu 3, Kisii 3, Busia 3, Meru 3, Tharaka Nithi 3, Elgeyo-Marakwet 1, Garissa 1, Laikipia 1, Machakos 1 and Mandera 1.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said that 306 patients have recovered from the disease, 217 from the Home-Based and Isolation Care, while 89 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 117,345, of whom 85,264 are from Home Based Care and Isolation, and 32,081 are from various health facilities.

The number of fatalities has risen after 17 more people succumbed to the disease, two of them in the last 24 hours, while 15 are late death reports after conducting facility record audits on various dates in April. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,223.

One thousand two hundred twenty-seven patients are currently admitted to various health facilities, while 4,957 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

In addition, 102 patients are in the ICU, 23 on ventilatory support, and 59 on supplemental oxygen. Twenty patients are under observation.

Another 95 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen, with 88 of them in general wards and seven in High Dependency Units.