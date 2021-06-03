Covid-19: Kenya records 432 new cases, positivity rate of 11.4 pc

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe gives updates at Afya House, Nairobi, on the Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya on May 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya on Thursday recorded 432 new Covid-19 positive cases from a sample size of 3,800 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now 11.4 percent.

