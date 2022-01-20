Covid-19: Kenya records 368 new infections

Covid vaccination

A woman receives the Covid-19 vaccine.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya has recorded 368 new Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.1 per cent from a sample size of 6,003 tested in the last 24 hours.

