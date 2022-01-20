Covid-19: Kenya records 368 new infections

Kenya has recorded 368 new Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.1 per cent from a sample size of 6,003 tested in the last 24 hours.

Of the new infections 340 are Kenyans while 28 are foreigners. In terms of gender, 185 are male while183 are female. The youngest is a nine-month-old infant while the oldest is 100 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 319,379 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,170,792.

Nairobi County leads with the number of new infections per counties with 135 cases followed by Kisii 47, Homa Bay 35, Nakuru 20, Kiambu 16, Kakamega 11, Nyamira 11, Nyeri 11, Murang’a 9, Siaya 7, Kilifi 6, Kitui 6, Makueni 6, Mombasa 5, Bomet 4, Kisumu 4, Uasin Gishu 4, West Pokot 4, Kericho 3, Kirinyaga 3, Embu 3, Garissa 3, Baringo 2, Migori 2, Narok 2, Kwale 2, Laikipia 1, Machakos 1, Meru 1, Taita Taveta 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Busia 1 and Kajiado 1.

Health CS Muathi Kagwe, in a statement to media houses on Friday said that 823 patients have recovered from the disease, 707 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme while 116 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 287,963 of whom 236,357 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation programme, while 51,606 are from various health facilities countrywide.

No death has been recorded in the last 24 hours. Therefore, the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,520.

The CS also announced that 865 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 7,762 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme.

According to Mr Kagwe, 46 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 44 of them on ventilatory support while two are on supplemental oxygen.

Another 198 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 196 of them are in the general wards. 2 patients are in the High Dependency Unit.

The ministry also noted that a total of 11,345,649 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 6,269,570 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,937,799.