Covid-19: Kenya records 129 new cases, 65 recoveries

By  Amina Wako

Covid-19 infections in Kenya have increased by 129 after testing 5,110 samples in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 2.5 per cent while the number of tests conducted so far are 2,669,467.

