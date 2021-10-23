Covid-19: Kenya records 129 new cases, 65 recoveries

Covid-19 infections in Kenya have increased by 129 after testing 5,110 samples in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 2.5 per cent while the number of tests conducted so far are 2,669,467.

Of the new confirmed cases, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Kenyans were 117 and 12 are foreigners. The youngest patient is a three-year old baby while the oldest is 82 years old.

The new numbers were distributed in counties as follows; Nairobi 20, Trans Nzoia 16, Uasin Gishu 14, Nakuru 13, Turkana 10, Kericho 8, Meru 6, Mombasa 5, Kajiado 5, West Pokot 4, Siaya 3, Kiambu 3, Kisii 3, Baringo 2, Homa Bay 2, Narok 2, Bomet 1, Busia 1, Garissa 1, Murang’a 1, Kakamega 1, Nyeri 1, Kitui 1, Isiolo 1, Migori 1, Kwale 1, Laikipia 1, Lamu 1 and Machakos 1.

In a statement, the Health ministry further announced six more deaths, raising cumulative fatalities to 5,255. He said that only one death occurred over the last 24 hours while five were late death reports from the audits of facility records in August and October.

CS Kagwe also announced that 65 more patients had recovered from the disease, 49 of them at home and 16 in hospital, raising the total to 246,027.

The CS also said that 521 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,429 are under the home-based isolation and care programme. There are 30 patients under intensive care, 13 of whom are on ventilatory support and 17 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 164 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 156 of them in general wards and eight in high dependency units.

As of Friday, a total of 4,902,772 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses were 3,493,570 while second doses were 1,414,202.