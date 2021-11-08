Covid-19: Kenya administers 15,722 vaccines in 24 hours

The number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours in the country increased by 15,722, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

In a statement to media houses, the ministry stated that a total of 5,639,952 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, 3,793,864 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,846,088.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose stands at 45.6 percent while the proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 6.8 percent.

In the last 24 hours, 20 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 3,136 tested and the positivity rate is now at 0.6 per cent.

From the new cases 19 are Kenyans and one foreigner. 11 males and nine are females. The youngest is a two-year-old child while the oldest is 89 years while the confirmed positive cases currently stands at 253,853.

The new infections are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi 8, Nyeri 3, Uasin Gishu 3 while Bungoma, Embu, Kajiado , Kisumu , Migori and Murang’a each have one case.

According to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, 70 patients have recovered from the disease with 55 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 15 are from health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 247,370.

No death was reported in the last 24 hours. Therefore, the cumulative fatalities remain 5,312.

Mr Kagwe also mentioned that 402 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,093 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 33 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 of whom are on ventilatory support and 15 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.