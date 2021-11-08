Covid-19: Kenya administers 15,722 vaccines in 24 hours

covid jab

Kibera residents being vaccinated against Covid-19 at a Shofco Clinic in Nairobi, on October 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

The number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours in the country increased by 15,722, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.