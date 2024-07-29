Court throws fresh hurdle in Gideon Moi land dispute with Baringo elders

Former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi faces another legal hurdle in a land dispute involving a 40-acre parcel after a court invalidated a previously signed consent order intended to settle the matter.

Last Tuesday, Environment and Lands Court Judge Millicent Odeny, sitting in Nakuru, set aside a consent order signed on May 25, 2023 by lawyers representing the parties and marking the dispute as settled.

But the court found that the consent was procured through misrepresentation and fraud.

“The notice of change of advocates is hereby expunged from the court record and the consent set aside with costs to the applicant. This matter is therefore reopened for hearing and determination on merit,” Justice Odeny said in her ruling.

The land was gifted to the Chepkeres clan by Gideon’s late father Daniel arap Moi. The elders accuse the younger Moi of attempting to evict them from the land, which they claim was promised to them by the former President.

The ruling followed an application by the elders who challenged the consent order after claiming it was obtained through fraud. Through an affidavit signed by Mr Michael Korir, the elders claimed Mr Moi colluded with one of the elders, Mr Simon Kipsang Yator, to file a fraudulent notice of change of advocates and consent purporting to mark the matter as settled.

They argued that Mr Yator had no capacity to instruct new lawyers, M/S Kipkoech Terer and Company Advocates, on their behalf since they had already removed him in the amended plaint. According to Mr Korir, Mr Yator and Mr Moi sought to avoid the matter proceeding to full hearing in court.

The elders produced a complaint letter filed by their lawyer, Mr Ochieng Gai, over the notice of change of advocates while he was still on record.

Mr Moi denied the claims while urging the court to dismiss the application on grounds that the elders had failed to prove any disciplinary measures that they had taken against the lawyer.

Raised a red flag





The judge in her ruling noted that the letter by the elders’ lawyer ought to have raised a red flag and urged the parties to appear in court to confirm whether they had given such instructions to change their advocates on record and file a consent to mark the matter as settled.

“I find that the consent and the notice of change of advocates was procured through misrepresentation as Simon K Yator was not a party to this suit by the time the same was recorded,” she said.

In the case filed in 2022, the elders sued Mr Moi accusing him of illegally and fraudulently transferring the land to his name.

The elders, who filed the petition on behalf of members of Keres Self Help Group, sued Mr Moi alongside Nakuru District Land Registrar for what they said was a conspiracy to grab part of the land in a bid to sell it to third parties. They accused Mr Moi of ging back on his father’s wishes and attempting to evict them from the property where they had invested a lot of money.

The court heard that the elders had approached the former President in a bid to purchase part of the 100-acre farm adjacent to his Kabarak home in order to subdivide it among their members.

The land was registered under the Rift Valley Hatcheries Limited, a company said to be owned by Mzee Moi.

President Moi, according to the court documents, decided to gift the land to his clansmen since the Sh18 million they had raised was not enough to purchase the 40 acres that they wanted.

Token of appreciation

He, however, accepted the money as a token of appreciation and instructed them to give it to Gideon, who was allegedly present throughout the negotiations.

The former Head of State is said to have instructed a surveyor to subdivide the land into three parts such that 40 acres would go to the group, 30 acres to Kabarak University Vice Chancellor Henry Kiptiony Kiplagat and 30 acres to Gideon.

The land was transferred to the group’s chairperson Simon Yator who oversaw the subdivision into an eighth-acre plots.

However, Gideon, who was supposed to facilitate the processing of the title deeds, allegedly failed to do so with attempts by the members to push him into doing so failing to bear fruit.

Trouble started after the death of the retired president when Gideon allegedly communicated his plans to make adjustments to the initial subdivision by hiving off about eight acres from the group’s 40-acre parcel.

The former senator in his response to the petition dismissed the claims and denied knowledge of any existing agreement between his father and the group.