Council urges police to probe scrap metal dealers after disabled man is ‘robbed’ of wheelchair in Kiambu

The Scrap Metal Council has called on the National Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate an incident where a disabled person was allegedly robbed of his wheelchair which was later sold to scrap metal dealers.

The incident took place outside Mapa House in Kiambu town where the wheelchair was allegedly taken by unscrupulous scrap metal dealers.

Scrap Metal Association chairman Francis Mugo said they will not relent in dealing with illegal scrap metal dealers in the country who are tarnishing the image of the association.

"The council remains steadfast in ensuring that there is sanity in the scrap industry in Kenya," Mr Mugo said.

Mr Mugo said they have already passed on information about the incident to the police and DCI and a manhunt is underway for the suspect.

Licence revoked

"Any scrap metal dealer found culpable will have his licence revoked, his premises closed and legal action taken against him," Mr Mugo warned.

Last week, Mr Mugo warned dealers that they risk having their licences revoked if they are caught with materials suspected of having been stolen or vandalised from critical public and private sector infrastructure in the country.

Mr Mugo said they have already launched a massive campaign on dealers to ensure that they comply with the regulations that have been put in place and those found to be non-compliant will be arrested and prosecuted.

"We have so far revoked the licence of Triple Seven Collectors Ltd with immediate effect. We are in consultation with the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner General (KRA) for information on any malpractices in the scrap industry for appropriate action," said Mr Mugo.

Cooperation and collaboration

"The Council is determined to go the extra mile to efficiently and effectively discharge its mandate in consultation with industry stakeholders and in cooperation and collaboration with relevant government agencies," Mr Mugo added.

Mr Mugo's stern warning comes just days after Kenya Power Eastern Region Manager Mutegi Mbai decried an increase in vandalism of Kenya Power properties in Machakos and its environs over the past two months.

Mr Mutegi said after raiding a scrap dealer in the Athi River Devki area, they found that the owner had been dealing with vandalised Kenya Power equipment and arrested the manager and took him to Athi River Police Station.