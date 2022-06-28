Cotu rejects SRC’s four-year salary review proposal

Opposition is mounting on a proposal by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to prescribe a four-year period for review of wages.

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions in Kenya (Cotu) is the latest to oppose the SRC proposal, stating that workers want the period cut to two years.

Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli yesterday said SRC had failed to consider the union’s views during public participation fora held early this year on the SRC (Remuneration and Benefits of State and other Public Officers) Regulations, 2022.

“Having joined other key partners in giving our written submissions, as attached, and also participating in the key partners’ engagement meetings on March 4, we would like to, first, call out SRC for engaging the public and key partners in collecting their views, on the said regulation, only for them to completely disregard the concerns and comments of the parties involved,” Mr Atwoli said in a press statement.

He said setting the review period at four years contravened labour laws and International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions.

SRC gazetted the proposed regulations last week, indicating that the four-year review period would enable the government to update workers’ salaries to capture changes in cost of living and other considerations.

“In its attempt not to be a malinger, SRC has become megalomaniac and rogue and is now demanding to have further powers to decide on when any CBA negotiations should be conducted, the amount to award, and even also approve any CBA prior to implementation,” Mr Atwoli said.

“Cotu will not sit back and watch SRC continue to go wild and, with impunity, deny workers their constitutionally provided rights to fair remunerations, organising and collective bargaining as stated in Article 41 of the Constitution,” he added.

Mr Atwoli said their proposal was in line with the wage guidelines issued by the Ministry of Finance in November 2005.

“The guidelines state that wages/salaries should be reviewed once every 24 months. A four-year review period is too long, thus efforts to reduce it to two years should be carried out to harmonise with all sectors,” Cotu stated in its memorandum to SRC on March 10.

“Cotu recommends that setting and advising on remuneration and benefits should be set clearly the way budget timelines are set so that every state/public institution is seized of its role and obligation and the duration,” the union added.

In the regulations published by SRC, the commission stated that it shall “undertake a review of state officers’ remuneration and benefits every four years; other public officers’ remuneration every four years and allowances and benefits of other public officers”.