City Cabanas Hotel and Restaurant
Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

‘Connected’ trader paid Sh1.5bn despite order on prime city land

By  Nyambega Gisesa

A  Nairobi businesswoman has received Sh1.5 billion for the compulsory acquisition of a disputed parcel of land where City Cabanas restaurant stands despite interim orders against any payments by the High Court.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Love and hate in times of syphilis; from Karen Blixen to Adolf Hitler

  2. BBI: Uhuru, Raila reject MPs’ verdict

  3. EACC goes for governor's Sh600m properties

  4. Mudavadi: Why I'm the best person to succeed Uhuru

  5. Uganda proposes more tax on fuel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.