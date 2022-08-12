Commotion at Bomas as Azimio agents accuse IEBC official of altering results

There was a commotion at the Bomas of Kenya auditorium, the venue of the presidential vote tallying after Azimio la Umoja agents accused an electoral commission official of allegedly altering the results from his laptop.

A female agent raised the alarm in the hall after bumping into the IEBC official and other unidentified persons in the backroom of the tallying room, drawing the attention of the electoral agency commissioners and security.

She confiscated the laptop from the official even as the IEBC official moved in a huff back to the voter verification table where he had been confirming the results.

IEBC Commissioner, Prof Abdi Guliye, later intervened and summoned the official together with the complainants for interrogation.