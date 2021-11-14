Miguna Miguna

The Toronto-based Kenyan lawyer and politician Miguna Miguna.

#Comebabycome, #Viva! Miguna Miguna, the straight shooting lawyer who does not suffer fools gladly

By  Anita Chepkoech

What you need to know:

  • Miguna has paid a heavy price for the mock swearing-in of Raila Odinga as “the people’s president” following the disputed 2017 presidential elections.
  • His days have been full of trouble, thanks to his online and offline straight-shooting and taking on anyone that seems to stand on his way.

The controversial deportation of lawyer and politician Miguna Miguna early in 2018 would make for an ominous scene in the series “How to Become a Tyrant” on Netflix.

