Colourful tributes pour in for TV queen Catherine Kasavuli

For decades, veteran journalist Catherine Kasavuli wowed TV viewers with her eloquence and glamour.

She also wore an infectious smile that further endeared her to her multitude of fans.

Martin Agingu Kasavuli, son to late veteran journalist Catherine Kiza Kasavuli during his mother's requiem mass at Friends International Centre in Nairobi on January 12, 2023.

On Thursday, former colleagues, friends and family eulogised her as a trailblazer in the media industry with an unforgettable sense of humour. Kasavuli died on December 29, 2022, of cancer. She was 60.

“Many knew her as Catherine but I knew her as mum,” said her son Martin. “She was prayerful, humble and

“Mom and I formed a special bond; we were always smiling. Even when we didn’t have much, we always had laughter,” he said.

“[And] on the day I was born, she held me in her hands. When she left, I held her in my hands,” an emotional Martin said.

Journalist Catherine Kiza Kasavuli's mother Rachel Kasavuli during her requiem mass at Friends International Centre in Nairobi on January 12, 2023.

Her mother, Rachel Kasavuli, said she was her best.

Rachel said Catherine was also the best messenger, “especially when I craved for meat and wanted her father to buy it,” she said.

“I’m lost for words. Please pray for me,” the matriarch said. “Feel free to name your child after Catherine my daughter.”

Other family members too spoke of a bond that would be hard to break even in death.

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua (left) Winnie Shikanga (centre) and Loyce Anyoso Kasavuli follow proceedings during a requiem mass for Catherine Kasavuli at Friends International Centre in Nairobi on January 12, 2023.

“I cannot get the right words to explain how great my baby sister was. I just know the Lord has her in a better place,” Elizabeth Kasavuli, Catherine’s younger sister, said.

Former colleagues eulogised Catherine as one who hugely influenced their lives, shaping their interests in journalism.

They remembered her as a joyous and humourous team player.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba described Catherine as an “incredible soul and an amazing professional”.

Pallbearers carry the casket containing the body of veteran journalist Catherine Kasavuli during her requiem mass at Friends International Centre in Nairobi on January 12, 2023.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said “Catherine is a national treasure” while 2022 presidential candidate George Wajackoyah said it was time the place of marijuana for medicinal value was examined in the country.

Azimio la Umoja presidential running mate Martha Karua, who described Catherine as her friend of many years, said she played a big role in the struggle for multiparty democracy in Kenya.

The family of veteran journalist Catherine Kasavuli during her requiem mass at Friends International Centre in Nairobi on January 12, 2023.

Presiding Clerk Friends Church in Kenya Stephen Magwilu on behalf of Friends International Centre encouraged the family to be strong during the difficult moment.

“We grieve along with you in your loss. The memory of her courage, kind words and constant compassion will always be treasured…May the Lord give you strength,” Mr Magwilu told Catherine’s family.

“Catherine, we accept the will of God and bid you bye. Till we meet again,” he added.

Prof George Luchiri Wajackoya (left) and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna at Friends International Centre in Nairobi during the requiem mass for Catherine Kasavuli on January 12, 2023.

Born on February 22, 1962, the fourth-born of Ezekiel Kasavuli’s family will be buried Saturday in Zululu village, Vihiga County.

The media fraternity: The Kasavuli we knew

Fayaz Qureshi: Possibly the best news anchor that ever graced the Kenyan screens. She was a fabulous person, kind, generous and best of all, had a great sense of humour.

Farida Karoney: Kasav, as we all fondly called you, like a candle burning, we saw the flames die down. The candle was extinguished but the memories will live on. Because of you, many young women dared to dream.

Christine Nguku: She treated me with motherly favour when I arrived at the KTN newsroom as an intern in the early 1990s.

Fred Obachi Machoka: Around 1991, Catherine was one of those people who were poached by KTN. She was the bomb! She was the queen! Amb Isaiya Kabira: When I left KTN in 2003, the management asked me who I thought would be the next Catherine Kasavuli. I remember well telling them there would be no other Catherine but many would ride on her shoulders.

Julie Gichuru: She was the epitome of professionalism and stood out as an icon for so many of us. And she had a sharp wit and a fondness for a good laugh.

Jimmy Gathu: She was the embodiment of calm. Even in situations that would have driven any human to depression, she had quips that got many rolling with laughter.

Swaleh Mdoe:Kasav alikuwa mfano wa kuigwa kwenye tasnia ya usomaji habari, sio kwa wake tu bali kwa waume.