What really happened to renowned Coastal Musician Ally B? Family speaks out

On Wednesday, November 1st the country woke up to the sad news that renowned Coastal Musician Ally B, known for hits such as ‘Maria’ and ‘Bembea’, was dead.

According to his younger brother Mohammed Ramadhan, the legendary musician whose real name is Ali Khamisi, has been battling pneumonia for the past two weeks.

Ally B, was rushed to the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital (CGTRH) where he was treated and discharged.





Speaking to journalists outside the hospital, Mr Ramadhan said his brother was discharged after his condition improved.

“He stayed home for a week and then told us he was going back to Kilifi for other engagements. But on Sunday, he called home complaining that he was battling with breathing problems. He told us he was experiencing the same condition he felt when he had pneumonia,” said Mr Ramadhan.

The family pleaded with him to return home, but he insisted that he needed to complete his commitments in Kilifi before returning to Mombasa.

“On Tuesday, he called again saying he was coming back home. I told him our mother wanted him back to go for [another] medical check-up to find out what was ailing him. On Wednesday morning, he called again saying he had woken up [feeling] better but he would still come home,” the brother added.

Ally B arrived at the family home on Wednesday afternoon, sweating profusely.

“He was in a horrible state. He said he wasn’t feeling well,” said Mr Ramadhan.

The musician asked his brother to take him to a nearby hospital.

However, upon examination, the doctor in charge referred him to the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital after noticing that his condition had worsened and his blood pressure had dropped drastically.

“But we used traditional medicines to help in stabilising his pressure and he told us he [felt] better. We went back home, but after a while, his wife called me shouting that my brother, who was on the bed, was almost collapsing,” said Mr Ramadhan.

He picked him up and took him by tuktuk to CGTRH.

“Upon reaching the hospital, I realised he had breathed his last. I was carrying him on my lap. But we were already in the hospital, [and] the doctors came and pronounced him dead. My friend advised me to take him home because of the mortuary charges,” he added.

His body was at the family home in Kisauni on Thursday, awaiting burial at 4pm.

“We are sad as a family but this was God's will. This is a path that we must all pass [through]. We thank Kenyans for standing with us. We loved him but God loved him the most [and] that is why He took him,” he added.

But just as his love ballads united the nation, so too did his death, with musicians Susumila, Nyota Ndogo, Akothee, Kidis and many others mourning him, as well as leaders across the country, led by President William Ruto, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa, politician Hassan Joho, EALA MP Suleiman Shahbal, Governors Abdulswamad Nassir (Mombasa), George Natembeya (Trans Nzoia) and Gideon Mung'aro (Kilifi), among others.

The humble musician attempted to venture into politics in 2017 when he contested the Junda ward representative seat on a Jubilee ticket but lost.

"I join the music fraternity in mourning the passing of Ally B, a musician who harnessed his talent to foster unity and harmony in our society. He inscribed his message of peace deep within our hearts, and we will forever carry that meaningful tune. May God provide solace to his family, friends and devoted fans," said President Ruto.

Expressing sadness over the untimely loss, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the Coast music industry has lost a vibrant and talented singer whose passion and creativity touched the hearts of many.

He said the late singer's contribution in uplifting Mijikenda culture through his music was invaluable and would forever be remembered.

“I particularly loved his 'Kadzo' hit song and the message therein. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Mr Mudavadi said.