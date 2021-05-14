China pledges to build Kenya’s Foreign Affairs headquarters

Foreign Affairs PS Macharia Kamau with Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian in Nairobi. PS Kamau said China has pledged to build the ministry's new headquarters.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

  • The pledge adds to China’s latest support for technical colleges, granting scholarships to university science students as well as through the National Defence College, part of its wider cultural diplomacy programme.

The Chinese government has pledged to build Kenya’s new headquarters for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a move that could cement Beijing’s influence in Nairobi.

