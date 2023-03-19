'Bad timing': Archbishop Muheria tells Raila to call off demos

Archbishop Anthony Muheria has asked Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga to call off demonstrations slated for Monday, saying the timing is wrong.

Speaking at Our Lady of Consolata Church on Sunday, the clergyman in charge of the Nyeri Diocese noted that the calls have already caused tension among Kenyans.

He asked leaders in government to dialogue with those in the opposition on the way forward.

"We urge the opposition leader to spearhead an issue-based and solution-oriented approach to politics to avoid being seen as a champion of anarchy. We encourage the opposition leader to become a bastion of propelling viable solutions to reduce the immense suffering Kenyans are experiencing," he said.

He went on to say that the country had peaceful elections in August last year and that the demonstrations might destabilise the country in many ways.

"The opposition have their right to express themselves but we should not sell to this country anything that sounds revolutionary but are clarion calls that will lead the country to violence as we have witnessed in the past," he said,

He added that many sacrifices have been made for the country so it should not be destroyed “in moments of madness”.

Archbishop Muheria also criticised President William Ruto’s nomination of 50 chief administrative secretaries, saying the government should focus on solving Kenyans problems.

He said the government’s concern should be reducing the wage bill and other expenditures to address the prolonged drought and hunger, and the cost of living.

"We feel sad that in these moments, Kenyans are suffering and struggling, yet we received news of yet another expansion of a bloated budget because of the appointment of CASs," he said.

Archbishop Muheria said at this point, the country should not be engaging in conversations of whether or not the appointments were merit-worthy, but ask, “Is it an opportune time to do it when Kenyans are struggling?”

"We should be reducing the budget and some of the salaries and expenses, for the sake of uplifting those under great distress," he said.

He called on the President and his government to listen to the pleas of Kenyans as millions are suffering due to the drought and the high cost of living.