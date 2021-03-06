Justice Boaz Olao
Avoid this man Vincent Mogambi, judge warns widows

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

A Bungoma judge has set tongues wagging in a judgment in a land case where he warned widows to beware of one Vincent Kiriago Mogambi, terming him a fraudster preying on hapless widows to steal from them.

