$439 trillion? Puzzle as DCI claims arrested suspects 'stole' more than entire world wealth

Nairobi claims that it has arrested eight suspects who had schemed to con two foreign nationals in a $439 trillion cash-on-transit deal—a puzzling figure that is nearly 200 times the total value of circulating US dollars.

By the close of this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that the whole world will be worth $105 trillion; and it is also larger than the close of 2022 global dollar reserves that stood at $12 trillion.

The figure is humongous in such a way that, the deal’s value exceeds Kenya’s economy whose Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is $113 billion, with a daily cash flow estimated to be Sh3,887 billion.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the ambitious scheme was busted by the Operations Support Unit sleuths where targeted was a duo from the Netherlands; a country’s whose GDP is $1141 billion.

A box stashed with fake US dollars recovered from the suspects. Photo credit: Pool

“In the ongoing operation at a warehouse located in Nairobi, several boxes stashed with fake US dollars, suspect Administration Police uniform, military boots, customs reflector jackets among other recoveries were also seized,” the DCI said in its statement.

The DCI spoke of an elaborate plot to have been hatched through WhatsApp social media communication tool.

“In this orchestrated fraudulent scheme, the foreigners were contacted through a WhatsApp call by a number registered in the name of Canopy Shield Agencies, the caller informing the foreigners that their consignment of 40 packages had been held at the Kenya Customs Warehouse pending duty fee payment amounting to $36,000 (Sh5.5 million),” the statement reads.

Police uniforms and US dollar notes recovered from the suspects. Photo credit: Pool

According to the DCI figures, the narrative was that there existed cash on transit deal involving $439 trillion destined for Dubai from the Central Bank of Togo and which was being facilitated by the two Dutch.

Togo’s GDP is estimated at $8 billion while that of Dubai is estimated at $30.3 billion.

“The caller who posed as a customs officer of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) convinced the Dutch nationals that their first batch of 40 consignments containing $4 billion had arrived in Kenya awaiting clearance for onward freight to Dubai,” the DCI claimed.

The two aliens are said to have booked a flight to Nairobi so as to oversee the clearance of the consignment through paying the duty cited.

Police uniform recovered from the suspects. Photo credit: Pool

The DCI revealed that security officers had since smelt a rat and had initiated investigations right from the time the two foreigners landed through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

“Unbeknownst to the suspected fraudsters that detectives had got wind of the ongoing, a contact person in the fraud plot led the two foreigners to a warehouse where the purported consignment was being held,” the DCI said.

It added that the other seven suspects joined the team at the scene and started convincing the two foreigners to part with the $36,000 due custom duty.

That is when the detectives stormed the premises and cornered all the eight suspects composed of six males and two females,” the DCI said.

It added that investigations are now ongoing aimed at fully understanding the fraudulent scheme “with the two foreign nationals also being interviewed so that they can shed more light on the model of their business deal”.