Zari in Kenya to unveil Fine Urban Interiors mansions

Ugandan socialite-cum-businesswoman, Zari Hassan, is in Kenya to unveil two mansion projects in collaboration with Fine Urban Interiors.

The partnership between Fine Urban Interiors and the socialite, who is an icon in the world of luxury interiors, has been touted as venture with a potential to deliver an unparalleled standard of opulence and elegance.

Mansion masterpieces

Fine Urban Interiors CEO, Cleophas Nyagaka, described the partnership as a statement of their dedication to crafting contemporary residences for the modern homeowner.

"I am overjoyed to have Zari unveil these two extraordinary mansions. Our mutual vision for luxury living has culminated in the creation of these two exceptional abodes, which I firmly believe will establish new benchmarks in opulence and refinement," Nyagaka said.

Fine Urban Interiors has been playing a leading role in designing mansion masterpieces for prominent personalities and businesses across the globe.

Luxury living

Fine Urban Interiors projects are an impeccable fusion of opulence and functionality, promising homeowners an unrivaled experience in luxury living.

Each mansion exudes a unique character and style, reflecting Zari's keen eye for detail and Fine Urban Interiors' commitment to excellence.