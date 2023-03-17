Why I demand pay for events appearances: Kate the Actress

Kenyan influencers make attending events look like a fairy tale ball with their extravagance and elegance in full display.

However, do we know the lengths they go to just to make a somewhat picture-perfect appearance at these events?

Kenyan actress Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Kate Actress, says it takes a lot of effort and money to prepare to attend these events.

And that’s why established influencers should be paid to attend these events, she opines.

The mother of two has been praised on many occasions as a celebrity with great style and class, judging from her social media pages. The actress has not fallen short of the expectation placed on her.

Be it a fashion or beauty event, product push, or simply a cocktail meet, Kate shows up to impress. And by the looks she pulls, many of her followers on social media can’t help but wonder how much effort and financial muscle it takes for her to keep up with trends.

During the interview, Kate said she does not do it alone and credited her looks to her stylist Neomi Ng’ang’a. “Style by Neomi is my stylist,” she said.

Speaking about styling for events and the cost of preparations, Kate said that the spending depends on the nature of the event, as some cost way more than others.

“The cost depends on the theme, and type of the event. Glam events will cost higher,” she disclosed.

She stated that compensation should be sought when one has become an established influencer. The initial stages of being an influencer should be used for networking and building relationships.

“As a beginner influencer it’s important you attend them for networking. When you become established you should seek compensation, and always have a rate card for event appearances,” she said. “When you are paid for a gig always give value to the client.”

Last year, during the popular movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere, Kate left tongues wagging at the event. She was hailed as the best-dressed celebrity after stealing the show with her black and gold-themed outfit that gave her the allure of a queen.

While speaking to Mungai Eve, the actress confessed to spending over Sh100,000 on her looks when attending events. This is one reason she seeks compensation whenever she is asked to grace a particular function.

“It is expensive. I don’t think there is a day Neomi and I have spent less than Sh100,000 to look good. That is why I don’t go for all events,” she said, explaining why she does not do free gigs.

“People thought I had an ego when I said I don’t attend events that I have not been paid for. It’s coz I put a lot of effort and you need to be seen.”