Having the big chop? What I learnt about maintaining my afro mane

While the beauty and hair industries have been making strides in becoming more inclusive and diversifying the idea of what we view as ‘normal’ hair, there are still many lessons to be learned about embracing all hair types and textures.

This is my third year post shaving. But before I made the decision, I would cringe very time I thought about shaving my hair, as I had spent years straightening, plaiting and setting it.

I pretty much did not want to cut it; I have a big forehead and I often wondered how I would look with short hair.

But, my sister shaved her hair and, shortly after, my colleague followed suit.

After a year of deliberating, I finally had the big chop. And although ‘my spirit was willing, my head was weak.’

Like me, many women seem to be ditching the perms and straighteners and instead embracing their natural hair.

I think it’s all about finding oneself.

I feel like a lot of women are becoming comfortable with themselves and no longer care about what the society will think about their hair decisions.

I am a mane addict. I have kinky hair. I have fully embraced it. And I am finally letting it prosper.





What I have learned

With this new journey, I soon realised that there is so much information out there on hair care than I had not anticipated. Many people are discovering the beauty of their natural hair and are deciding to do the big chop to regrow their natural hair.





Love your hair

1 Corinthians 11:15, a woman’s glory is her hair. Your journey might be a difficult one, and your hair growth could take time, and this can be hard to take in. But in reality, our hair will not grow “long” overnight, so we need to be patient.

There are many ‘miracle’ products in the market, and you should be wary of them. While the products and information may work well, you cannot escape the process of time.

Also read: Level up your pet care routine this year

You will experience shedding from time to time, and that is normal. When shedding becomes extreme, then this is a cause for concern. Excessive shedding can be due to stress, vitamin deficiency, pregnancy, menopause, and other factors that may need a professional to diagnose. To eliminate the possibility of a serious health issue as the cause for shedding, consult your health care provider.





There are different types of hair

There are so many hair types: straight, wavy, coils, coarse, thin, or thick. It is important to know your hair type because each type requires a different treatment.

Porosity is one other thing we need to be aware of. Porosity is the ability of your hair to keep and absorb moisture. You can test your hair to determine if it is high or low porosity by placing a strand of hair into a glass of water for a few minutes. If it sinks, your hair porosity is high, and if it floats, you have low-porosity hair.

High-porosity hair dries out easily, so it is important to moisturise regularly with leave-in conditioners and follow up with hair butter or oils to help seal in the moisture.





Hair covering

Going to bed without properly securing your hair should happen only on those days when you are tired. On other days, this should never be an option because it can cause your hair to dry out. You should always cover your hair using a silk scarf or bonnet. You can also use silk pillowcases as another layer of protection for your hair.





***

Do you have feedback on this article? Please e-mail: [email protected]