Why we became mental health champions

Fighting a mental illness? These five young people want you to know that you are not alone.  

  • Battling a mental illness can be a lonely, bruising affair and sadly, some people don’t live to tell their stories.
  • These young people share their stories of triumph to instil hope and inspire change in attitude.  depressed
     

They are hyper, jovial and very interactive. But behind the smiles, these young men and women at the peak of their youthful years have battled depression and other mental illness and at one stage of their lives, they contemplated suicide. They have overcome those thoughts and they are now mental health advocates and champions among their peers who are hard hit by mental illnesses.

