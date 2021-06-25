Why we became mental health champions

They are hyper, jovial and very interactive. But behind the smiles, these young men and women at the peak of their youthful years have battled depression and other mental illness and at one stage of their lives, they contemplated suicide. They have overcome those thoughts and they are now mental health advocates and champions among their peers who are hard hit by mental illnesses.

Margret Wangechi, 24, a fourth-year Psychology Student at Moi University

I was diagnosed with Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) which is marked by an ongoing pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that interferes with functioning or development.

The journey has been quite challenging. I was not diagnosed until this year (2021). The challenges that come with ADHD are tremendous, particularly in childhood. I was an underperformer in school and was stigmatised for it. I was forced to repeat classes because teachers did not understand my condition.

It was so embarrassing and it led to depression.

I hated school. I kept asking myself why should I go to school and I would not perform like other pupils. My self-esteem dipped.

My parents were not even aware of what I was suffering from. Lack of information is the worst thing that can happen to a child whose parents are not aware of what their children are suffering from.

After I was diagnosed, I started reflecting on why I used to behave the way I was behaving in school.

As a mental health champion, I look at the positive side of the disorder. I’m creating awareness to end the stigma of mental health. Being aware of the condition is the start of the healing journey.

I have realised not all these disorders have clinical treatment and sometimes what is required is psychosocial support.

I joined Psychiatric Disability Organisation (PDO) which has fast-tracked my healing journey.

The organisation has mentored me and I’m growing well professionally. I know how to counsel people. I volunteer my services at a Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Rescue centre at Pipeline in Nakuru Town.

I mentor adolescent girls and I have learned how to get self-care.

I want to disseminate the gospel of mental health awareness. I have overcome a lot of hurdles to be what I’m today. I’m a young mother of two boys and it is not easy balancing your mental health and taking care of your babies and attending classes.

In the beginning, it was traumatising and speaking about it was embarrassing.

Today, I can speak without any fear or embarrassment. I want to mentor other young mums like me to come out in the open and speak to avoid falling into a mental illness.

Joyce Mugure, 27, Saleswoman

I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2019. This is a mental condition marked by alternating periods of elation and depression.

It’s a very confusing condition and many people don’t understand it.

I’m still on medication and do a lot of therapy which is helping me manage my moods swings. I can work comfortably and live a productive life.

The secret of managing this disorder is early diagnosis, therapy and a strict medication regime.

At first, I faced tough times full of depression. I didn’t know I was suffering from bipolar. I met a mental health advocate online, Joseph Mwenja Ireri and through his platform Psychiatric Disability Organisation (PDO) he linked me with a psychiatrist.

I try as much as possible to explain to my family members and neighbours but they still don’t get the meaning.

I’m optimistic they will understand and I hope to convert them to become a good ambassador of spreading the mental illness gospel.

I encourage those suffering from mental illness to join support groups such as PDO as it is therapeutic and the healing process is accelerated than when one is alone.

I want to become a champion by posting my experience and condition online to reach many millions of youths who are suffering in silence and offer them the support that is needed.

I have in the past had suicidal thoughts because I had no one to help me but I changed because of the psychosocial support I received from PDO.

I want to change the minds of people. I want them to know mental illness can be manifested in many ways. I want young people to know the symptoms of mental illness in good time before they explode. That is my mission and I’m determined to accomplish it

When I opened up for the first time it was an overwhelmingly tough moment for me.

However, I realised that the more I expressed myself, the lighter I felt. I felt much stronger and energised and ready to conquer and face any mental illness challenges head-on.

That is the fighting spirit that I want to instil in young people who are unable to come out in the open through my online and physical sensitisation campaigns

John Mwangi, 28, Businessman

I was diagnosed with depression as a teenager. I’m now out of woods thanks to peer support I was able to overcome the illness.

My mental illness began when I was in Form Three. I experienced low moods, and I suffered gastrointestinal infections. I didn’t know what was happening to my body.

I went to the hospital and was diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. However, I continued having problems with low moods even after medication.

Luckily, I was able to continue with my studies and I managed to complete them.

I was later diagnosed with Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Signs and symptoms include cramping, abdominal pain, bloating, gas, and diarrhoea or constipation, or both.

The condition brought anxiety and depression. In one year, I slipped into a major depressive disorder.

I experienced suicidal thoughts and I attempted to end my life two times.

I was admitted to the hospital with mental illness patients. The hospital condition was not favourable. I felt isolated and lonely. I was locked in a dirty environment.

Due to what I experienced at the hospital my family was debating where to take me to. I was not able to tell them what I was going through while at the hospital. I felt ashamed.

At some time, my family secured the services of a psychiatrist who recommended that I be taken out of the mental ward. I started receiving treatment at home and while I was healing I came across Psychiatric Disability Organisation (PDO) which offered to give me psychosocial support and therapy.

This enabled me to recover faster. I accepted my condition. I have now learned to live my life positively. I have learned coping skills which I want to extend to young persons undergoing such tough moments in their lives.

One of the coping skills is self-awareness. I know when I’m not feeling okay. I know when I’m in my lowest moods and I know what mitigation measures to take.

When I’m in such a situation, I go swimming and this somehow changes my moods and life continues without thinking of committing suicide or indulging in other bad behaviour like drinking.

I want to give back to the community by stepping up the campaign to destigmatise mental illness so that the community can accept people with such illness instead of condemning them as cursed people.

Many people suffering from mental illness hide because of the fear of stigmatisation. I want this to end.

John Waikinda, 29, Communication expert

I’ve had mental issues since childhood but they manifested during my early adulthood. In 2019, a friend noticed my queer behaviour and advised me to seek medication.

I booked a therapy session and I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. That was two years ago. Suffering from bipolar is like being two in one.

At one point I’m a depressed person, irritable and I feel I don’t want to move out of the house or go to work and at another stage I’m creative. My type of bipolar can be described as manic. I’m highly active.

I can be a spendthrift. If I have just a little money, I just want to spend it.

I can work on a project and complete it very easily. I use the shortest time possible to complete the assignment ahead of me as I’m awake most of the time.

I joined the Psychiatric Disability Organisation (PDO) and that launched part of my support system. They kept monitoring my activities by calling people around me and inquired how I was fairing on.

I met many peers and the support group was amazing as we shared our experience and offered social support to each other.

I learned the basic tips of supporting a mentally ill person. I became a brother and sister’s keeper. I decided to become a champion to attract other young people suffering in silence.

At the support group, I opened up and I had good laughs, intimate talks, plays and during the peak of the fun moment, healing tremendously took effect.

I want young people to form support groups in their respective areas. I want them to be mentally fit and become engines of our economy wherever they are by becoming more productive.

It is sad when I first opened up I was labelled a mad man. It is such derogatory words that I want to eradicate from the minds of Kenyans by stepping up my mental health advocacy activities.

I’m passionate about mental health amongst the youths. I want the mental health illness campaign to be felt deep inside our villages where most youths reside.

I’m doing well economically thanks to awareness campaigns by PDO. I want to give back to society by reducing the stigma and discrimination that mental illness patients face.

I had suicidal ideation last year. l guess it was because of the outbreak of the deadly pandemic and after I lost one of my parents.

Luckily for me, I called a group member at PDO and we talked and the thoughts just disappeared. That is the importance of such a group. I encourage youths to join such groups.

Narrating to strangers how you had a troubled childhood is not easy. However, after listening to my peers narrating their stories I realised mine was just a drop in the ocean.

Today, I’m comfortable speaking about my experience and condition in a public forum or social media without feeling ashamed because my goal is to help that person suffering in the silence and has no platform to share his or her experience.

Ruth Wambui, 34, Clinical officer