Zoom degrees: Why more students are choosing online certification

It's 10am, and while some students are stuck in traffic heading to campus, others are logging into class from their favourite café, bedroom, or even upcountry home. Welcome to the new face of higher education in Kenya, where smartphones are the new school bags and WiFi is the new school bus.

Remember when getting a degree meant four years of your life, eye-watering fees, and possibly moving to a different city? That script is being rewritten. Today's savvy students are discovering they can bag qualifications without breaking the bank – or their spirit.

But this isn't just about convenience (though who doesn't love studying in pyjamas?). It's about staying ahead in a world where yesterday's hot skills are today's basic requirements. From coding ninjas to digital marketing wizards, Kenya's youth are choosing online diplomas that take months, not years, to complete.

The best part? These aren't just any certificates to frame and forget. They're practical, industry-ready qualifications that employers actually want. In fact, some companies are now actively seeking out graduates of specific online programmes, recognising their up-to-the-minute skills and self-driven learning ability.

Digital plunge

In this week's deep dive, we'll introduce you to five young Kenyans who took the digital plunge and emerged with more than just qualifications – they've got the jobs, skills, and flexibility that many traditional graduates are still chasing. Plus, we'll show you how some turned their "basic" degrees into power moves with strategic online upskilling.

Whether you're a student weighing your options, a parent concerned about the future, or a professional looking to level up, this is your guide to education's new frontier. Because let's face it – in a world where even your grandmother is on WhatsApp, why shouldn't your diploma come through the internet too?

The appeal of flexibility and relevance

Jesse Njuguna, 24, data scientist and web designer

Jesse Njuguna, 24, works as a data scientist and web designer Photo credit: Pool

Jesse Njuguna, a 24-year-old data scientist and web designer, is among the growing number of students who have embraced online learning. Njuguna decided to pursue an online course to broaden his skills and take a new career direction. “I have a background in finance, but I wanted to explore the tech space, specifically data science. The ALX Data Science course stood out to me because of its hands-on approach, which involved working on projects and learning through walkthroughs,” Njuguna explained. His experience demonstrates how accessible online education can be, offering practical, project-based learning that equips students with real-world skills.

For Njuguna, the online environment was ideal as it allowed him to continue learning without having to sacrifice his work commitments. “I didn’t have to physically attend a university or relocate. I could study from anywhere, including from Mombasa, while still completing my projects,” he added. The flexibility of online courses meant that he could work on his studies at his own pace while handling other responsibilities. This was crucial in maintaining a balance between his work, family life, and education.

The value of online learning lies not only in its flexibility but also in its ability to provide current, market-driven skills. Njuguna explained that the ALX course focused on teaching high-demand skills such as SQL, Python, Power BI, and machine learning.

“These are the exact skills that employers in data science are looking for right now, so I felt well-prepared to enter the job market upon completion,” he said. Additionally, Njuguna found that the self-paced nature of the course helped him improve his soft skills, such as time management and teamwork, which are critical in any field.

Shifting perceptions

Although online education is steadily gaining recognition, it has not been without its critics, particularly among older generations who tend to value traditional degrees. Parents often express doubts about the legitimacy of online programmes, asking questions like, “Is a digital diploma really as valuable as one earned in person?” or “Will employers take these certifications seriously?” These concerns are not entirely unfounded, as there was a time when online education was seen as less prestigious or rigorous compared to traditional university programmes.

However, perceptions are changing. Employers are increasingly recognising that, in today’s digital age, skills can often trump formal degrees, particularly in technical fields where practical, up-to-date knowledge is crucial. Njuguna’s experience speaks to this shift in the job market. “After completing my course, I was able to secure opportunities where I could apply my data science skills in real-world projects.

The skills I learned, both in technical areas and in soft skills, helped me get these roles,” he said. The emphasis on skills rather than degrees reflects a broader trend in the job market, where companies are prioritising employees who can demonstrate practical abilities.

One such change can be seen in the technology industry, where employers are now more focused on whether candidates possess the required technical expertise rather than simply holding a degree. Many online platforms now offer credible certifications that match and sometimes exceed, traditional university programmes in terms of depth and applicability.

Lifelong learning

Ian Dennis, 24, IT graduate and freelancer

Ian Dennis, 24, is an IT graduate and freelancer who pursued an online course in cloud computing to upskill while continuing his professional work.

For many students, online diplomas have become a tool for career switching or upskilling, particularly for professionals who want to pivot into new industries without sacrificing their current jobs. Ian Dennis, a 24-year-old IT graduate and freelancer, found himself in this position when he decided to pursue an online course. “I’ve always been computer-savvy, and there’s been a growing demand for cloud computing skills. After researching my options, I found several schools that offered courses both physically and online. I needed something flexible that could fit into my life without disrupting my work,” Dennis explained.

Dennis’ story is one that resonates with many professionals looking for ways to upskill while maintaining their current responsibilities. “The online format made it manageable. I could plan my study schedule around my work and personal commitments. It required some serious time management, but learning at my own pace helped me stay on track,” he shared.

The flexibility that Dennis enjoyed is increasingly becoming a common reason why many students are opting for online programmes. These courses allow professionals to gain relevant skills without having to take time off work or adhere to the rigid schedules often associated with traditional degree programmes. “I was able to complete the course while still working full-time. The freedom to manage my own time was one of the biggest benefits,” Dennis added.

These courses also offer an affordable alternative to the costlier traditional university degree programmes, making education more accessible to a broader audience.

Complement traditional learning

Esther Nekesa, 23, The University of Nairobi graduate

Esther Nekesa, 23, a University of Nairobi graduate in mathematics, supplemented her studies with an online data science course. Photo credit: Pool

Not all students choose online courses to replace traditional education. Some use them as a complement to their ongoing studies. Esther Nekesa, a 23-year-old graduate from the University of Nairobi, took an online data science course with ALX while still pursuing her university degree in mathematics. “I wanted a career that was still connected to mathematics, so I enrolled in a data science course. I wanted to be able to quantify problems in my society and find solutions,” Nekesa said.

For Nekesa, the dual approach worked well, as the flexibility of the online course allowed her to juggle her university classes and her online studies. “I had physical classes from Monday to Wednesday, so I used the other days to focus on the online course. The deadlines for the course were typically on Sundays, so I had time to complete my assignments while staying on track with my university work,” she explained.

Nekesa’s experience shows how online learning can be seamlessly integrated with traditional education, offering students the best of both worlds. She was able to leverage the skills she gained from her data science course to secure a position as a data analyst. “The online course helped me build my portfolio, which made a big difference when it came to job applications. The projects we worked on during the course were practical, and I could showcase them on platforms like GitHub and Kaggle,” she said.

In addition to technical skills, Nekesa found that the course provided her with valuable career guidance. “We were taught how to write resumes, present our work, and collaborate with others in a professional setting. These are essential skills that helped me transition into the data field quickly,” she added.

Overcoming the digital classroom demands

Keith Clinton Nyaburi, 24, software developer

Keith Clinton Nyaburi, 24, is a junior backend developer. Photo credit: Pool

While online learning offers significant benefits, it also presents challenges that students must overcome. Keith Clinton Nyaburi, a 24-year-old software developer pursued an online course in software engineering to supplement his undergraduate studies in electrical engineering. “I wanted to have a backup plan, a skill that I could practice on the side,” Nyaburi explained.

Nyaburi’s experience was not without its hurdles. Balancing the demands of his software engineering course with his final-year university project was difficult, particularly since the course required 70 hours of study per week. “I had to sacrifice a lot of time with friends and family to meet the deadlines, but as I got better at managing my time, it became easier,” he said.

The lack of in-person interaction is another challenge many online students face. "One of the disadvantages of online learning is the absence of a human touch. Most of the interaction is done through forums or Zoom sessions, and there’s no face-to-face engagement with classmates or instructors," Nyaburi noted. However, like many students, he found that the flexibility and convenience of online learning far outweighed this drawback. “Overall, the experience was worth it, and I gained skills that have helped me in my current role as a junior backend developer,” he added.

Njuguna echoed these sentiments, noting that one of the biggest challenges of online learning is staying motivated when there is no physical presence to keep you accountable. “Sometimes it’s hard to finish projects on time because everything is self-paced. Unlike traditional education, where you have to show up for lectures, online courses require a lot of self-discipline,” Njuguna said.

Despite the challenges, online students find ways to stay on track. For Njuguna, the ALX program’s study groups were a key source of support. “The community aspect helped a lot when things got tough,” he said.

Growing legitimacy

For students like Dennis and Nyaburi, the skills gained through online courses have translated into real career advancements. “After completing the course, I started handling cloud computing tasks that I used to outsource. The certification boosted my confidence, and I’ve seen a noticeable impact on how clients perceive me professionally,” Dennis explained.

Nyaburi, too, saw tangible results after completing his software engineering course. “I secured a job as a junior backend developer shortly after finishing the course. The skills I gained not only helped me land the role but also made me more disciplined and detail-oriented,” he said.

Employers are increasingly valuing the skills gained through online certifications, particularly in fast-moving industries like tech, where practical knowledge is often more important than formal degrees. “My manager noticed a significant improvement in how I handled tasks after I finished the course. I even got a raise because of the skills I gained,” Dennis said.

As the job market continues to evolve, skills are becoming the currency of the future. For many professionals, online diplomas offer a way to stay competitive and relevant in their fields. “The biggest advantage of online courses is that they allow you to gain new skills without having to commit to a full-time degree,” Dennis said. “It’s a great way to upskill and stay ahead of the curve.”

Nekesa agreed, noting that online courses provide an accessible way to break into new industries. “The flexibility and affordability of online learning make it a viable option for anyone looking to change careers or gain new skills,” she said. For students like her, the ability to balance both traditional and online learning is a game-changer.

Nyaburi, who is now charting his career path in software engineering, believes that online learning has given him a clear vision of his future. “The course helped me define my long-term goals. It opened my eyes to new possibilities,” he said.

Help in entrepreneurship

Muthoni Muriuki, 25, software engineer and tech entrepreneur

Muthoni Muriuki, 25, software engineer and co-founder/CTO of SanaSana Sustainability. Photo credit: Pool

For Muthoni Muriuki, a 25-year-old software engineer and tech entrepreneur, online courses played a pivotal role in shaping her career. She is now the co-founder and CTO of SanaSana Sustainability, a smart fleet management solution, and attributes much of her professional growth to the skills she acquired through online learning.

“It all started when I was part of a programme sponsored by Google and Andela. During the sessions, we were strongly encouraged to take specific courses, and they referred us to various scholarships available at the time. I applied for one and was fortunate enough to take an online course in data science and analytics for free,” Muthoni explained. This experience became the foundation of her successful career, and it wasn’t her last online certification. Muthoni has since completed several more courses to stay current in her field.

The flexibility of online courses allowed Muthoni to balance her studies with her other commitments, including full-time university classes. “I was still in school when I took my first course. I would study in the evenings or on weekends, and the flexibility of being able to refer back to the materials at any time made it easy to keep up,” she said. The self-paced nature of online learning meant that it didn’t interfere with her work or family life.

Muthoni’s first certification proved instrumental in landing her first internship, which quickly turned into a full-time job before she even graduated from university. “This opportunity was one of the most rewarding outcomes. The certification opened doors,” she said.

After gaining more experience in the industry, Muthoni went on to complete more advanced certifications. “The second certification I completed helped me become more efficient in my tasks, which led to a pay rise in my third job,” she shared.

The skills she gained through these courses allowed her to take on new responsibilities, such as transitioning from a front-end engineer to a back-end engineer role. Additionally, she noted that the management skills she acquired have been invaluable in her role as CTO.

Though Muthoni acknowledged some challenges in her online learning experience—such as the lack of a physical community and occasional delays in receiving support—these were manageable. “The issues didn’t detract from the overall value of the courses. The flexibility of learning from anywhere was a huge advantage over traditional education, where physical attendance is often required,” she said.

Muthoni also reflected on how online certifications have boosted her professional standing. “I noticed an immediate positive impact on how I was perceived by my colleagues and employers. My manager mentioned that I had become more efficient in my tasks. This recognition led to a pay raise and new job opportunities,” she explained.

For those considering online courses, Muthoni advises evaluating personal goals first. “Are you looking to upskill or learn something completely new? Once you’ve clarified your goals, you can choose the right course platform,” she recommended. Muthoni suggested platforms like Coursera, Google courses, and IBM for tech professionals, but noted there are options for every industry.