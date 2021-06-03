What I learnt from attending a school full of high achievers

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  COLLINS KARIUKI

What you need to know:

  • "If a teacher saw potential in you, they would push you hard to live fully up to it. There wasn’t really room for one to open up about their emotional or mental struggles.


  • It was even worse if you didn’t have friends. Teachers were busy telling us to post good grades. I ended up looking for an escape for my issues even though I was just a teenager trying to understand the world around me.


  • I tried as much as possible to downplay my problems, but that didn’t work," Brenda Mbalanya

Attending a national school is a thing of pride for many. Every primary school student wants to join these prestigious schools and many parents dream of the same for their children due to the facilities in those schools and the assurance of success. But, what happens when the best students compete against each other? How intense can such an environment be? What happens to the top students who fail to excel when they join national schools? These four lived through the pressures and privileges that come with attending national schools, and now share their experiences.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.