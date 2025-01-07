What are your parenting goals for this year?

As the calendar flips to a new year, many parents are keen to enhance their children’s growth, education, and well-being.

Gone are the days when parenting was solely about providing food, shelter, and basic education. Today’s parents strive to nurture well-rounded people.

Judy Mugo

Judy Mugo is a 35-year-old mother raising a 10-year-old son. Photo credit: Pool

For Judy Mugo, a 35-year-old mother raising a 10-year-old son, adapting her parenting style to fit the unique needs of the Gen Alpha generation is a top priority.

“As a millennial parent to a Gen Alpha, I have learnt that I cannot raise my son the way I was raised. The exposure to technology has advanced the Gen Alpha way of thinking. When addressing my son, he is very keen on the tone used and he will correct you or even ask, ‘Mum, why are you shouting?’or say, ‘Why are you answering me with anger?’”

“I have learnt to regulate my tone and emotions when addressing him so we are on the same page and understand each other without yelling. Most of us grew up with our parents yelling back at us and we need to understand that the new generation doesn’t relate to that parenting language.

“I also want to listen more to him and help him understand some simple life skills like having a better day routine from when he wakes up in the morning,” says Judy.

This year, she wants to focus on active listening and teaching her son life skills such as establishing a consistent daily routine and improving his cooking skills.

“He learnt how to make eggs last year, and in 2025, I want him to master making tea and other simple meals. I also want him to learn how to clean his shoes better.”

Additionally, Judy plans to continue a family tradition of outings with her son where she can catch up with what is happening in his life and at school.

She wants him to be consistent in praying before meals and at bedtime as well as reading a bible verse before sleeping. The goal is to help him grow his Christian faith this year.

Other parenting areas Judy will be focusing on are financial literacy and time management.

“At the end of last year, my son mentioned that he wanted an Apple smart watch. So, we agreed that he would save for it. The deal was that any money he received would go toward his savings. Additionally, we agreed that every time he helps clean the compound, he earns Sh15, which is also added to his savings. Since the Apple Watch is quite expensive, he decided to buy a more affordable one worth Sh4,500.”

Judy plans to open a children’s account for her son at her Sacco, which offers great benefits and mentorship programmes for children aged 13 and above.

“My goal is to start now so he can take advantage of those mentorship opportunities when he turns 13. Last year, I began teaching him time management. I hope to help him manage his time more independently, with occasional reminders from me.”

To achieve all this, Judy intends to also invest in taking care of herself, especially mentally and physically.

“I resumed school to study psychology, which was a significant source of support for me in 2024. The knowledge I have gained so far has not only helped me manage my mental health but also enabled me to support others. Additionally, focusing on what truly matters and prioritising tasks is another strategy to protect my mental well-being. On the physical health front, I have started incorporating simple home workouts into my routine to help with weight loss and overall fitness.”

What lesson does she hope her child will carry into 2025?

“Adapting to a routine. He had one in 2024 but as he grows older, I have taken the responsibility to teach him new things like cleaning the compound once in a while.

“I would also like him to take a break from the screen once in a while and do other things.”

On academic goals, Judy plans to encourage her son to improve his composition writing skills and support his interest in research on global history and animals.

“My son is good in English but his sentence construction in composition is poor. I want to encourage him to write more so that he gets better at it. He loves researching global conversations that involve historical stories like the fallout between different nations and studying animals.”

She also intends to be more intentional about his extracurricular activities, including enrolling him in golf and football training.

“In 2024, I introduced my son to golfing. I wasn’t very intentional with taking him for training but I want to be committed to taking him this year. My son is very good at sports and athletics. He loves running too. His favourite sport is football. He has gained interest in knowing the different players in Kenya.”

Victor Muyonga

Victor Muyonga is a father of two. Photo credit: Pool

Victor and his wife Maryanna Muthoni have set specific goals for their two children, aged four and two.

Although financial constraints delayed their firstborn’s school enrollment, they plan to enrol him in April.

“Unfortunately, my firstborn son will be late for school because we had challenges with finances in 2024. God willing, we plan for him to start school in the second term of this year. We also aim to reduce screen time by encouraging more outdoor activities. Last year, we bought a bicycle and introduced them to Jenga and colouring books to keep them engaged.”

Victor,30, also highlights the importance of a healthy diet for his children.

“We have a morning routine where they start with water, followed by a banana, and then porridge made from moringa flour.”

The couple also plans to implement a meal plan provided by a nutritionist.

“I have learnt that a balanced diet doesn’t have to be expensive . Start with what you can afford.”

As part of their fitness journey, Victor and his wife plan to start a gym routine after completing their 21-day prayer and fasting period in January.

“I am also working on registering my errand business, Nitume Errands. This is what I have been doing after I lost my job in 2024. My main goal is to achieve financial stability this year.”

Victor also plans to join a money market fund to save for his children’s education.

MC Jimmie Kajim and Silvana Wambui

MC Jimmie Kajim and Silvana Wambui. Photo credit: Pool

MC Jimmie Kajim and his wife, Silvana Wambui, have been married for four years and have two children.

They have contrasting upbringings. Kajim was orphaned at seven years old and raised by his grandmother, with no siblings. Silvana, on the other hand, grew up in a complete family setup. Despite the contrast,they are committed to raising their children to be well-rounded and loved.

Kajim expresses a deep dedication to being the best dad he can be:“We are already raising two sons, and I am enjoying each step of parenthood.”

The couple began setting parenting resolutions when they welcomed their first son two years ago.

“We want to raise well-behaved kids without being harsh but ensuring they are disciplined,” says Wambui. “Our goal is to create a safe environment for them, where they feel we are the safest people in the world, even when they make mistakes. We want them to know we are their first friend.”

Despite their demanding schedules, the couple says they have found unique ways to create meaningful family traditions while nurturing a strong foundation for their two children.

To maintain a close-knit bond, the couple has established several family traditions.

“We are mostly out hustling and therefore the children are usually at home with our nannies. But we make it a point to have dinner together and pray as a family every evening,” shares Silvana.

“Our firstborn son who is turning three already says the prayers, and we are grateful to God for that progress.”

Another cherished tradition is their weekly “Java Saturday”, where they take a day off to enjoy breakfast together as a family.

Sundays, after church, are reserved for family outings, ensuring the children have fun while bonding with their parents.

Although their children are still young, Kajim and Silvana say they have already started laying the groundwork for financial literacy.

“This year, we will open saving accounts for them, and as they grow, we will teach them how to save and manage time,” says Silvana.

Understanding the importance of mental well-being, the couple incorporates wellness practices into their lifestyle.

“After completing our 21 days of prayer and fasting, we will embark on a gym journey together as a form of therapy this month,” shares Kajim. Beyond exercise, they also plan to prioritise their relationship by setting aside time every week for activities like dinner dates, walks, or drives.

“This is purely for my wife and I. These moments will allow us to discuss life, and offer each other support through compliments or constructive criticism,” says Kajim.

Faith plays a pivotal role in their parenting philosophy.

“Our number one lesson is putting God first,” affirms Silvana.

Their firstborn already attends Sunday school and recognises Sunday as a day dedicated to worship.

The couple also teaches their children the significance of prayer, whether before meals, during travels, or in everyday life hoping to instil a lifelong habit of spiritual connection.

The couple is equally invested in their children’s academic future.

Their eldest will be joining a playgroup in the second term, marking an exciting milestone in their educational journey.

Additionally, the couple plans to return to school to further their studies and better understand the competency-based curriculum.

“We want to be actively involved in their education and help them achieve academic success,” says Silvana.

For the couple, parenting is not just a role; it’s a commitment to raising confident, disciplined, and God-loving children while building a legacy of love, learning, and shared traditions.

Mary Waceke

At 43, Mary Waceke is a proud mother of a13-year-old girl, but her heart longs to expand her family.

After experiencing the heartbreak of two miscarriages in 2024, Mary remains hopeful that this year will bring the blessing of another child.

“We had planned to welcome a baby in 2024, but unfortunately, I lost two pregnancies,” she shares.

“Despite the setbacks, my husband and I are still hopeful. We don’t know how it will happen, but having another baby would be the greatest gift. We are praying, and we believe that God will hear our prayers.”

Mary’s daughter, now in her early teenage years, has been her constant source of strength through these challenging times.

“She keeps asking for a sibling,” Mary says, smiling. “She is very nurturing and she loves children. She is eager to have someone to play with and look after.”

The couple is committed to trying again, but Mary acknowledges that the journey hasn’t been easy.

“It has been emotionally draining, but we are leaning on our faith and each other. My husband has been incredibly supportive, and we are walking this path together, hoping for a miracle.”

Aside from her desire for a new addition to the family, Mary is focused on creating a supportive, loving environment for her daughter.

She wants her child to understand that life’s struggles are part of the journey and that resilience, faith, and love can get one through even the toughest times.

“I try to involve her in my prayers and talk to her about the ups and downs of life,” Mary adds.