What 40 years of firefighting taught me

Francis Omolo is the Secretary General of Kenya National Fire Brigade (Kenfiba).



What interested to a career in firefighting?

I was 36 years old when I decided to become a fire fighter. This was after many years of trying to join the disciplined forces without success. I thought firefighting was a great fall back plan since it involves warfare, just like in the military. Previouisly, I worked for a plastics manufacturing company in Industrial Area, Nairobi. Unlike today when there are institutions that offer firefighting and first aid courses, my colleagues and I had to learn on the job. I worked with the Nairobi fire brigade and rose from the position of Fire Man to Division Fire Officer until 2009 when I retired and began running Kenfiba.

How is it like to be a fire fighter in Kenya?

To answer this question, we have to go back to history. The first attempt at firefighting and prevention can be traced back to Ancient Rome. This tells you how significant the profession is. But here, it is one of the most neglected public emergency services. Developed countries have well planned and properly managed firefighting processes. In Kenya, we have less than 1,000 fire fighters and most are forced to work without proper gear and equipment. It is tough being a firefighter in Kenya because besides lack of proper equipment, emergency responders are underpaid.

Why do you think the craft has been neglected and undermined?

The misconception around it. When most people think of fire fighters, they imagine that our only job is to put out fires. They see no need to pay much attention to the sector because fire incidents don’t occur every day. However, our roles are extensive. A fire fighter safeguards the public, conducts search and rescue operations, and is tasked with inspecting and enforcing statutory requirements. Further, they contribute to the growth of the economy by creating a conducive environment for various fields to thrive, especially the hospitality industry. For instance, two months ago, fire razed four tourist hotels in Malindi. If there was a fire fighting department with aggressive fire fighting tactics, the damage couldn’t have been as severe.

What do you like most about what you do?

The fact that we safeguard and rescue people from the dangerous effects of fire and its aftermath. Further, with this job, I have managed to educate my three children albeit with many financial challenges. My family is happy that I can meet various family needs, but they don’t fully understand the dangers involved.

Firefighting is quite a physically demanding job. What do your colleagues do when they get older?

They transition to other responsibilities like inspection and enforcement of statutory requirements. However, when there is a big fire that requires many fighters, they can be called in to help.

You have had many near death experiences while on duty. Does the job still scare you?

Although I am no longer involved in the actual firefighting, I still get jittery when I hear the fire alarm. This is because you can never tell the extent or magnitude of a fire until you get to the scene. Like a military man, you are literally laying your life down for others.

How do you think the firefighting profession will change in the next five years?

As Kenfiba, we try to raise awareness on the need for proper training, proper kits and equipment such as fire engines. Further, we draft policies for fire management and ask the government to implement them. While the implementation process is slow, there is promise that things will get better in the near future. For instance, three more fire stations have been constructed on Kangundo Road, Waithaka and Ruaraka which, once commissioned, will offer job opportunities to hundreds of fire fighters. The Industrial Area fire station offers training on fire management.

What life lessons have you drawn from your job?

That every moment of life is to be treasured, and that one single mistake can lead to death. I have learned to be a good listener and disciplined individual because in my trade, I have to take instructions from the Superior. I have also learnt to be loyal because while on assignment, you have to safe guard other people’s lives.