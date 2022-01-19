Three lessons from an abnormal year 

After the year we had in 2020, I began 2021 hoping for a more “normal” year.

Photo credit: Fotosearch
By  Audrey Masitsa

Digital content creator and editor

What you need to know:

  • Looking back at 2021, I can’t help but wonder at how I managed to get through the year in one piece. 2021 tested me. 
  • I experienced inexplicable grief when I lost my dad. 
  • I not only pushed myself to new limits career-wise but my work finally helped me fulfil some of my lifelong dream of speaking for the voiceless and empowering women.

