The ideal teacher is a blessing to society

A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite imagination, and instill a love of learning," said Brad Henry.



The ideal teacher is a blessing. Teachers are dedicated to the teaching and career development of students. They are supposed to possess all the good and noble qualities of humankind. To the student, they are a friend, philosopher, guide and a role model. They spark the light of knowledge within their students. Their comments are always constructive, and can shape a student’s entire life. If everyone in this world has a good teacher, they won’t fail in life.



An ideal teacher is, above all, a problem solver. Teachers are mainly responsible for solving students' problems and do not expect any return. Each student is different and needs personal attention. An ideal teacher knows the needs and shortcomings of his students and does his best to meet those needs.



The ideal teacher is hardworking, honest, punctual, truthful, kind, tolerant and morally upright. Teachers who are friendly and helpful are the best. It is said that the teacher is the lamp that illuminates others.



The teacher removes ignorance and indiscipline from the student's mind and encourages them to take part in social activities from time to time. A good teacher helps enrich students' vocabulary. In his book, To Teach the Journey of a Teacher, William Ayers responds to the need for intelligent, appreciative and hardworking teachers.



Also, students spend a lot of time with teachers, so indirectly, they become important figures in the student's life. A good teacher prepares children to face future challenges. He produces good leaders for the future.



The teacher is the Guru, and the student, the learner. This Guru-disciple relationship is sacred. Students should always respect the Guru. A good teacher urges students to adopt sports while at the same time studying. Training is the main role of teachers, so a teacher must stimulate the desire of the students to learn. The teacher should be a good thinker who can create a good society by giving good guidance to the students and the community. The first priority of the ideal teacher is to build excellent and conduct.



Teachers are the builders of the nation, so they need to be role models since most students end up adopting their teacher’s habits.



Surjit Singh Flora is a veteran journalist and freelance writer based in Canada.