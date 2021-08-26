Rev Njue: Calls for gender equality must include boys 

Boys, like girls, have unique strengths that must be taken into account.

By  Edwin Njue

What you need to know:

  • It’s a type of short-sightedness that tries to meet an immediate need.
  • You must understand that these women’s futures may include marriage, which will need complementation over competitiveness.
  • As a result, an unbalanced culture emerges, one that fosters a negative attitude toward marriage and, as a result, broken families.

There’s no reason young women shouldn’t be encouraged to follow their passions.

