Money Talks: Should I invest in bitcoin?

To consider bitcoin as a potential investment, you must first understand what it is, where it comes from and where it is going.

By  Bett Florence-Kinyatti

What you need to know:

  • Bitcoin has become a hot asset because folk out there are beginning to use it to pay for products and services (like money).
  • Others are holding on to it for speculative purposes, to sell it off when its value goes up (like shares).

Greetings Bett!

