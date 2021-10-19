Money Talks: Rent should not exceed 12 per cent of your gross income

I agree with your view on a car being a necessary part of our lives today, except that I wish to warn you about the near fixed cost element, that it will introduce very early in financial life, alongside the comfort of owning and using it.

Allow me first to reiterate that financial literacy is about having the knowledge, skills, and confidence to make responsible financial choices. I keep repeating this fact for only one reason. Repetition persuades. Knowledge is experienced information, and when applied repeatedly under different scenarios, provides the individual with additional insights – skills for making better choices.

You have indicated that you are new both to employment, earning and keeping money regularly. I am glad that you have sought advice before developing poor management habits, which include poor savings, and spending behaviours, usually accompanied by lack of desire and skills to invest. Before considering moving out, it would be prudent to use the opportunity of staying with you parents for a while to build some savings pool.

Lending institutions consider people with strong savings behaviours more favourably over those who approach them for credit with nothing in their hands, other than the promise of the pay slip.

A savings will initially reduce the amount of loan you need when buying the car, while also providing a fallback option when things are not working out well. For example, once you own a car, you should prepare to deal with unexpected bills arising from accidental damage to your car. These unexpected expenses will set you back. The primary reason you should start to develop a strong savings culture is to improve your chances of accessing credit for investment purposes. Learning to invest early is a critical success factor in life. You will need to make and learn from mistakes while taking small projects.

Managing expenses on the other hand is easier when you train yourself to value having more money at your disposal for investment and other good things in life. Start by keeping to the principles. Your rent should not exceed 12 per cent of your gross income. While staying with your parents make effort to save as much as 50 per cent of the net disposable income (gross income less statutory deductions).

When you settle down, this will drop naturally to 30 per cent and upon the birth of your first child, you may be lucky to keep more than 10 per cent consistently if you don’t have a good foundation already.

