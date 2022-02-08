Money Talks: One size does not fit all in investment opportunities

By  PATRICK WAMEYO

What you need to know:

  • There is no investment opportunity that is right for everyone.
  • Your financial planning, expected returns, age and financial circumstance determine your asset class.

Q. I have Sh8, 000 extra cash every month, how do I make Sh5 million in 12 years?

