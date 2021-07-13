Money Talks: Budgeting tips for a woman in her 30s

By  Bett Florence-Kinyatti

  • My suggestion when couples are financing joint investment projects is to allocate the financing on a 50-50 basis.
  • Or proportionally to the earning power of each individual.
  • So consider, say, a 30-70 basis, with the larger portion going to whoever has a more positive cash flow. 

This is the second of a three-part series that explores the personal budgets of three different Kenyans. We are looking at the budgets in great detail; I will point out what works and share tips on how individuals can make smarter money moves.

