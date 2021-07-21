You tell a lie once, and you have to say 20 more lies to hide it.

Honesty comes at a bit of cost, but is beneficial in the long run, whereas lies break trust.

Being totally honest in today's world is challenging, and white lies are so common. But, the honest one always has his head held high with pride and satisfaction.

When I heard this, the first thing that came to my mind was the famous proverb, honesty is the best policy. How loyal are you to others? It matters a lot when it comes to friendship, because a fake friend is toxic to your life. Someone famous once said, “Loyalty is a two-way street, if am asking for it from you, then you're getting it from me."

A group of researchers recently surveyed 44 countries, including Kenya, using "lost" wallets to find answers to these questions and determine the honesty of citizens around the world.

According to this international study, Kenya's level of integrity is still very low, only comparable to China, and the chances of finding a lost wallet with or without money are among the lowest in the world.



Honesty is reflected in our behaviour and builds our character in the context of society. The most despised person in the world is the one who people call dishonest. Such a wicked person gradually pushes everyone away from him through his behaviour, and he is likely to someday find himself feeling lonely even when standing among thousands of people.

Honesty is the crown, and dishonesty is the stigma. Surprisingly, only human beings are capable of dishonest behaviour. It does not happen in the animal kingdom.



Honesty, humility, morality and other moral qualities begin to develop automatically during childhood. When honesty becomes a part of life, it begins to control a person’s behaviour. Honest living has its own glory. Those practising it can walk in society with their heads held high.

After all, honesty is not a gift we inherit, it is an innate human quality. Of course, the foundation of our conduct and living is laid in our home. Only a person possessing the best qualities can attain the highest position. A person who lacks moral qualities at the social level attracts nothing but distrust. Religion motivates a human being to adopt high moral standards.

Honesty is also important in various aspects of ethics. The lesson of the earth is the lesson of honesty. If we pay close attention, then every phenomenon of nature does its work honestly. The rising and setting of the sun, the rotation of the earth and the change of seasons are all happening within the realm of honesty.