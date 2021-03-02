Just four per cent of Covid research relevant to Africa: study

With nearly four million confirmed cases across the continent, the authors of the study said the relative lack of research on Africa or authored by Africans added to the growing body of "evidence of coloniality in global health research and decision-making".

What you need to know:

  • Just 94 out of 2,196 articles studied -- around four per cent -- contained content related to Africa or a specific African country, the analysis found.
  • In the articles relevant to Africa, just 210 out of 619 listed authors who were African -- 34 per cent.
  • That means that two-thirds of the authors of Covid-19 research related to the continent were non-African, compared with African authors making up three per cent of the authors of non-Africa-focused research.

Just four per cent of scientific research published on Covid-19 is relevant to Africa despite the continent containing close to a fifth of humanity, according to an analysis published Tuesday.

