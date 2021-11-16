Is Bitcoin dealing legit?

cryptocurrency

For those who choose to take the cryptocurrency route as an investment avenue, many risks abound.
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  PATRICK WAMEYO

What you need to know:

  • The fundamental rule in investing is that you should never put your money in any asset that you do not understand how it makes or losses money.
  • Bitcoin, like all the other instruments in the Crypto market, are not assets being sold like shares, rather, projects which offer promises to investors as they transform several aspects of the market.

Q.How do I know a Bitcoin dealing is legit?

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.