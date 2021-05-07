How to declutter, organise your wardrobe 

One of my biggest pet peeves is having a messy wardrobe. It makes it difficult to find things, not to mention that I hate having creased clothes and ironing first thing in the morning.

When we first went into lockdown a year ago, I resolved to keep on top of having an organised, clutter-free wardrobe. This meant decluttering clothes that I didn’t wear anymore and storing the rest well. With time I came up with a foolproof way that ensured my wardrobe didn’t make me overwhelmed.

Below are my tips for decluttering and organising your wardrobe.

Divide the task into manageable pieces

When faced with a massive task like decluttering and organising your wardrobe, it’s understandable to feel discouraged. I often feel like I don’t even know where to start.

To counter this, I’ve taken to splitting big tasks into smaller, more manageable pieces. In this regard, when clearing my wardrobe, I divide it into different categories and work on one category at a time. This helps me finish the big task and ensures that I am thorough.

Depending on how you’ve organised your wardrobe, you could start with dresses and coats. Then proceed to trousers, shorts and skirts. Then work on activewear and pyjamas, jewellery, shoes and then handbags.

Give yourself ample time to work on it

If you’re like me, you tend to postpone big projects. I like to start and finish all the projects that I undertake, but I usually get to a point where I wish I hadn’t started when they are big.

To make sure I don’t get burned out before I have finished decluttering and organising, I spread the tasks out over a couple of days giving myself ample time to do an excellent job without feeling overwhelmed.

When decluttering…

Get rid of any clothes that you don’t wear anymore or that don’t bring you joy. Additionally, let go of old, faded, torn clothes or that can’t be repaired. Lastly,

keep only those clothes that fit your current body.

When organising…

Keep in-season clothes in your closet and out-of-season clothes in storage. This will ensure your wardrobe isn’t bursting at the seams. Consider getting baskets or drawer organisers to keep smaller items in place. Fold t-shirts and sweaters to prevent them from stretching and getting out of shape. Make sure you can see all your clothes at one glance. In this way, you will reduce instances when you “forget” clothes because they were hidden.

What other tips do you have for decluttering and organising your closet?